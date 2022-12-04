Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in to bring in toys, cash for Matthew 25

Due to COVID-19, the Statesville Corvette Club altered their method of collecting toys and cash donations at their two car shows.

But one thing that hasn’t changed the past two years is the group’s desire and dedication to ensure a merry Christmas for children in Iredell County. The semiannual car shows benefit Matthew 25, a food and toy pantry that largely serves people in northern Iredell County.

On Sunday, club members will again gather in the parking lot of Signal Hill Mall from 1-4 p.m.

In the past two years, the club changed its car show format from one where car enthusiasts bring their vehicles and park to a cruise-in style. With the easing of restrictions last year, the club still encouraged people to drive through and make donations of either cash or toys, but they could also park and check out the vehicles and chat with club members.

And those car shows have proven to be successful in helping those served by Matthew 25. The Christmas toy drive last year brought in $3,100 in cash and a car hauler full of bicycles and toys and they are hoping to at least match the 2021 total, if not exceed it, said club member Ron Johnson.

New Matthew 25 Director Chantale Parks said she is excited about her first Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in, and like the club members, she is hoping for a large turnout. The need for toys and cash is ever present, she said.

“We do need a pretty good number of toys,” she said. Matthew 25 serves children up to age 17, so gifts for older children are needed as well. The club requests that new, unwrapped gifts be donated.

While people can ride through and make donations, they are welcome to stay and take a look at the cars and talk with their owners. And the cars don’t have to be Corvettes. All makes are welcome.

The relationship between Matthew 25 and the Statesville Corvette Club dates back more than a decade.

A club member brought the mission of Matthew 25 to the club’s attention, and they liked what they heard. They particularly liked the fact that the donations will serve people in Iredell County.

Parks said she is looking forward to the cruise-in, not just for the opportunity to take a look at the cars but also to witness the generosity of the club members and the Iredell County community.

For the club members, they are happy to help bring smiles to the faces of children who will have new toys to open on Christmas morning.