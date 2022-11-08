Statesville continues forward with Fire Station No. 1 plans

It was a brief meeting that clocked in at just under minutes, but the Statesville City Council moved forward with its plans for Fire Station No. 1, among other matters on the agenda Monday.

The city approved a budget amendment 8-0 to move $7.2 million in American Rescue Act Funds received by the city into the fire station’s fund after it was updated on the design and construction of a fire station that will replace the current Fire Station No. 1, which is more than 50 years old.

The city said that when the project was expanded to include lower-lever administrative space, the total project cost was estimated to be just over $10 million. Based on the pricing received in October and updated estimates for the remaining work, the total project cost is currently estimated at $13.5 million.

The city stated that after authorizing the process in May 2021, staff has worked with Edifice to develop conceptual and final designs, incorporate lower-level administrative space, and explore cost-saving measures as construction pricing continues to escalate.

Different elements of the construction — site work, concrete, steel, roofing, electrical and others — have been received, and some of the bids won’t be completed until early January 2023.

Once that is done, Edifice will prepare its final price to be presented to the council for final approval and authorization to proceed with construction.

While the city is using ARPA funds to cover some of the cost of the new fire station, the city will have to decide how it will address the remaining costs, whether that is through debt or other means.

Councilman Steve Johnson said he wanted to continue with the process, but requested that the city staff try to minimize the amount of debt the city uses when the time comes.

Other agenda items

Council authorized with an 8-0 the upset bid procedure for the property located at the corner of Lerain Court and Dobson Street. BVJ Properties, LLC has made an introductory offer of $21,000 for the property.

Council voted 6-2 to approve the second reading of the rezoning request to change two pieces of city-owned property located on East Front Street at South Tradd Street from CBP (Central Business Perimeter) district to the CB (Central Business) District. The current total taxable value of the parcels is together approximately $409,570.

Council approved, with an 8-0 vote, the voluntary annexation process of a property at 128 Wallace Springs Road, a property valued at $99,360.

Presentations and recognitions

Veterans’ Day: The mayor made a proclamation as he recognized Veteran’s Day, as well as the 48 veterans that currently work for the city.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Rezoning:

Approved the second reading of a request to change a parcel of property on James Farm Road at Glenway Drive from LI (Light Industrial) District to R-5MF CZ (High-Density Multi-Family Residential Conditional Zoning) District. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $354,680. The applicant estimates that the project value would be approximately $42.25M (approximately $160,000 per unit).

Approved the second reading of a request for three properties located at 749 and 746 Opal St. and 560 Bond St. to be rezoned from HI (Heavy Industrial) District to the R-5 (High-Density Single-Family Residential) District. According to the city, the total taxable value of the combined subject parcels is approximately $44,600. The applicant estimates that the total project value after improvements will be $745,000.

Approved the second reading of a zoning request for a property located on Landson Drive and Wall Street from B-5 (General Business) District to the LI (Light Industrial) District. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $1,491,130.

The city said while a project has not been submitted yet, the Silverman Group estimates the tax value of the land plus infrastructure improvements plus capital expenditures on buildings for the entire project would be approximately $150 Million.

Annexation: The city voted to begin the process on the C.L. Sharpe Heirs & Bettye Tull Property/Greenbriar Ridge. A public hearing is set for Nov. 21.

Request for proposal: The city council approved staff to request audit services for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Greenway: City approves recognizing the revenue and appropriating the funds received from the extension of the Lane Construction Corporation lease of the cinema property located on Free Nancy Avenue for costs associated with greenway repair and development ($2,500 per month) for payment in advance ($40,000) through December 2023.

Roads: Awarded the annual street improvement contract to J.T. Russell & Son, Inc. in the amount of $1,151,693.20. Country Boy Landscaping also submitted a bid at $2,308,218.

According to the city, the street improvement contract includes rehabilitation and resurfacing of approximately 12,600 linear feet of city streets, 1,500 LF of greenway, installation of seven speed humps and resurfacing of three city parking lots.

Police: Approved Verkada Inc./Building Automated Services as the vendor it will use to purchase a camera system. The Statesville Police Department said the funding comes from drug seizures.

Airport: Approved transfer of $200,000 from the Airport Operating Fund (500) to the Airport Improvement Fund (505) for the purpose of completing the purchase of properties at the west end of the airport runway.

Settlement: A budget amendment of $1.03 million settlement. Kutteh said the approved money wasn’t any different, but that a check from the insurance company involved in the city’s settlement needed to be accepted so the settlement could be paid out.