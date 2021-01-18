 Skip to main content
Statesville company donates 12 pounds of coins to Yokefellow Ministry
Box of Coins donated 001.JPG

Connor Thompson, left, of JMS Southeast, Inc., and Statesville Process Instruments, Inc. presents a donation of $405.55 in coin to Neil Furr of Yokefellow Ministry. The donation, raised through the sale of snacks to employees, will help buy meals for many Iredell County families.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

When JMS Southeast Inc. and Statesville Process Instruments Inc. provide a contribution to a local charity in Iredell or Alexander County, it’s always going to be in pounds. No, not in British currency, but many pounds of US coins in a very sturdy cardboard box.

Recently, Connor Thompson of inside-sales at JMS handed a 6-by-6-by-6 inch box weighing 12.1 pounds to Neil Furr, executive director of Yokefellow Ministry. Inside was a solid donation of $405.55 raised through a unique program the company started several years ago. It buys snacks and drinks, sells them to employees and gives the coins collected to area charities on a monthly basis.

Following an agency’s designated month, a representative drives out to the company’s Thermometer Lane location and picks up the substantial donation – if he or she can.

“We are really thankful for the unique ways our benefactors find to help out people in need in our community,” Furr said. “We especially appreciate the great appetite JMS Southeast Inc. and Statesville Process Instruments Inc., has for giving.”

