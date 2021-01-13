Statesville companies make donation to Pharos Parenting

Statesville-based companies JMS Southeast and Statesville Process Instruments recently made a donation of $406.65 to Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN of Iredell). The cash donation was collected by the employees through company-owned vending machines in the month of November.

Pharos Parenting is a local nonprofit serving as Iredell County's only child abuse prevention center. Donations such as this help the organization teach positive parenting skills and provide support, education, and intervention for at-risk families. Pharos Parenting is grateful to JMS Southeast and Statesville Process Instruments for the continued support in their mission to end child abuse and neglect.