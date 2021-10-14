Statesville clergy, faithful set community prayer day for Saturday

Local faith leaders are set to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh AME Zion Church to pray for Statesville and the surrounding communities.

The church is at 1115 Salisbury Road.

“There’s no denominational barriers. We just come and pray and lift up Jesus, and invite the presence of the Lord there, and just really cry out, and stand in the gap for our community, and for change,” said Dr. Tammy Fraley, of Helps Ministries of Deliverance Inc. and one of the event’s organizers.

Along with Fraley will be Overseer Sandra W. Forney, also of Helps Ministries; Dr. Patricia Ganier, of Shiloh AME Zion Church; Pastor Cedric Johnson, of the Well Worship Center; Pastor Erskin Summers, of Bethel Kingdom Life Worship Center; and Bishop Wilford and Deborah Walls, of Bethlehem Holiness Church, to pray for the community. The public is invited as well.

Fraley said they will gather to pray over the community and its needs.

“We pray for our county; we pray for our governmental officials in both parties. We pray for the churches, the pastors, the leaders, our children, the schools,” Fraley said. “We just pray for anything that the Lord lays on our hearts or how the Holy Spirit leads us.”