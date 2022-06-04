 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville class of 1972 planning reunion in October

shs logo.jpg

The Statesville High School class of 1972 will meet for its 50th class reunion on Oct. 15.

Any class members who haven’t been contacted via letter or email are asked to call Tony Gregory at 704-880-7882.

