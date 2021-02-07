Statesville Civic Center has adapted to the pandemic

We are also still able to have some training, orientation, community service groups and churches meeting at the civic center that are within the indoor gathering guidelines. They are placed in a much larger room than normally would be required so they can socially distance. For instance, one local health care group has their new employee orientations here, and even though it is only about 10 people, we put them in our largest ballroom which can accommodate more than 200! Everyone gets their own table, and everyone is masked, plus they are spaced out more than recommended. We are also continuing to serve the community with Life Line Screenings and the Masonic Community Blood Drive. Both of these events contribute to the health of our community and follow the guidelines and mandates.

The holidays are usually a joyous and busy time at the civic center and that was absent during 2020. We were blessed at Thanksgiving to be able to offer our kitchen to some of the team that cooked the hundreds of turkeys for Fifth Street Ministries. The building smelled delicious all week! Although it is sad that the building wasn’t full of happy people, singing groups and holiday cheer, we know we will get through this and one day we will be having those things again.

We have prepared a plan to be as safe as possible when that time comes. We have implemented new cleaning procedures and policies and plan to continue to follow guidelines for safety. The staff is available to discuss any future event plans you may have. We will work with you to book your space by appointment or virtually and would love to help you. Call us today at 704-878-3493 or check us out online at statesvillenc.net.