Statesville Civic Center has adapted to the pandemic

For more than 20 years, the Statesville Civic Center has been the site of many of our community’s most enjoyable and memorable events. COVID-19 has impacted the civic center’s operations, but not the staff’s commitment to making sure it remains a high-quality venue. This month, Civic Center Director Kenny Roberts and Marketing & Event Coordinator Amye Burks describe what the past year has been like and how they are preparing for when things return to “normal.”
During good and healthy times, an event venue is a fun and exciting place to be. There is always something going on like fundraisers, training events, meetings, concerts and conferences. Even better, it is a place where community members celebrate the special times of their lives like getting married, welcoming a baby or experiencing that first nervous dance at the prom. It is a place of joy and fellowship.
As the pandemic shut down all events last spring, we adjusted the best way we could. We dried tears and reassured people that they wouldn’t lose any money paid toward their event. Civic center employees took the time to clean every nook and cranny of the building. In better times, the civic center is open and booked seven days a week up to 18 hours a day. That doesn’t normally leave much time for big projects like pressure washing, painting, deep cleaning, updating our Wi-Fi system and more. We had hoped to be in great shape to open for small events at least by summer.
Looking back, we know that didn’t happen. The pandemic continued much longer than we originally expected. Several members of the civic center staff were transferred to work in other city departments for an extended time. What else could be done? We were an event venue at a time when no events were being allowed. We had to think outside of the box and look for ways to continue to be of service to our community.
One day a call came in from a local small charter school. Their building wasn’t big enough to socially distance the children safely and they wanted to see if we could accommodate their needs. We found a way to serve them and still stay in the 10 or less indoor guideline by splitting them up in various rooms and distancing them more than recommended. They all also wear masks and face shields. They are here four days a week and there is life in the building again. It is a privilege to watch the children continue to learn each day during this pandemic and we are happy we can work with them to provide a place to do it. They have been with us since August and plan to stay through May.
We found another way to serve a purpose through the city’s electric utilities department. With such a large workforce, it was not prudent or safe for all the staff to congregate at one location and potentially spread the virus if someone was infected. By separating the crews, any potential positive test by any crew member could be isolated to that crew and not impact the others. The civic center has hosted two small crews in separate rooms since May 2020 and will continue to do so as long as needed.
We are also still able to have some training, orientation, community service groups and churches meeting at the civic center that are within the indoor gathering guidelines. They are placed in a much larger room than normally would be required so they can socially distance. For instance, one local health care group has their new employee orientations here, and even though it is only about 10 people, we put them in our largest ballroom which can accommodate more than 200! Everyone gets their own table, and everyone is masked, plus they are spaced out more than recommended. We are also continuing to serve the community with Life Line Screenings and the Masonic Community Blood Drive. Both of these events contribute to the health of our community and follow the guidelines and mandates.
The holidays are usually a joyous and busy time at the civic center and that was absent during 2020. We were blessed at Thanksgiving to be able to offer our kitchen to some of the team that cooked the hundreds of turkeys for Fifth Street Ministries. The building smelled delicious all week! Although it is sad that the building wasn’t full of happy people, singing groups and holiday cheer, we know we will get through this and one day we will be having those things again.
We have prepared a plan to be as safe as possible when that time comes. We have implemented new cleaning procedures and policies and plan to continue to follow guidelines for safety. The staff is available to discuss any future event plans you may have. We will work with you to book your space by appointment or virtually and would love to help you. Call us today at 704-878-3493 or check us out online at statesvillenc.net.