Statesville city offices to close Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving

Statesville city offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days.

Changes to residential routes:

Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule.

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Changes to commercial business routes with roll-out or garbage containers:

Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Friday’s route will be collected on Wednesday.

Saturday’s route will operate on a regular schedule.

The longer routes may cause garbage and recycling to be picked up later than on regular collection days. We appreciate your patience.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center and Bentley Community Center will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25.

Public notice on cemetery items

The Statesville Public Grounds & Cemeteries Division will remove all time worn flowers, wreaths, etc. from Oakwood and Belmont Cemeteries during the week of Dec. 12-16. The public is asked to remove any items they do not wish to have discarded prior to this date.

The public is reminded that wire, metal, bricks, stones, wood stakes, bird feeders, candles, solar lights, wind chimes, concrete statues, etc. are prohibited in Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries.