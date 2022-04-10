 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville City offices to close Friday for Easter holiday

  • 0
statesville city logo.jpg

Statesville City offices will be closed Friday in recognition of the Good Friday holiday. There will be no garbage collection on Friday.

The revised schedule for residents for the week of April 11-15 is as follows:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts for April 11-15 is as follows:

Monday and Tuesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Saturday routes will operate on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Friday and Sunday.

The Statesville ABC stores will be open on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert