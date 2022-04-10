Statesville City offices to close Friday for Easter holiday

Statesville City offices will be closed Friday in recognition of the Good Friday holiday. There will be no garbage collection on Friday.

The revised schedule for residents for the week of April 11-15 is as follows:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts for April 11-15 is as follows:

Monday and Tuesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Saturday routes will operate on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Friday and Sunday.

The Statesville ABC stores will be open on Friday.