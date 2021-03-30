Statesville city offices to close Friday for Easter holiday

Statesville City offices will be closed Friday in recognition of the Easter holidays. There will be no garbage collection on Friday.

The revised schedule for residents for this week is as follows:

Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. Thursday and Friday routes will collect on Thursday.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts for this week is as follows:

Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collect on Wednesday. Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Saturday routes will operate on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Friday and Sunday.

The Statesville ABC stores will be open on Friday.