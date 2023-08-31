Statesville city offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

There will be no garbage collection on this day.

Revised garbage schedule for the week of Sept. 5-8 for residential routes:

Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday’s routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

Revised schedule for the week of Sept. 5-8 for commercial businesses with roll-out cards or garbage containers:

Monday and Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.

There will only be one City Council meeting in September on Sept. 18.

The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center, including the administrative offices, will be closed on Monday.

The Statesville Leisure Pool will be open on Labor Day for two swim sessions:

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Session 2: 4-8 p.m.

Each session has a maximum of 250 patrons and entry is first come, first serve.

The Splash Pad at the Bentley Community Center will be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.