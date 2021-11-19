Statesville City offices to be closed Thursday and Friday

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days.

Changes to residential routes are:

Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule.

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday routes will run on Wednesday.

Changes to commercial business routes with roll-out or garbage containers are:

Monday and Tuesday routes will operate on Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Friday’s route will be collected on Wednesday.

Saturday’s route will operate on a regular schedule.

The longer routes may cause garbage and recycling to be picked up later than on regular collection days.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Statesville ABC Store will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open on Friday.

