 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville City offices to be closed Thursday and Friday
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville City offices to be closed Thursday and Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
city logo.jpg

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days.

Changes to residential routes are:

Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule.

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday routes will run on Wednesday.

Changes to commercial business routes with roll-out or garbage containers are:

Monday and Tuesday routes will operate on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Friday’s route will be collected on Wednesday.

Saturday’s route will operate on a regular schedule.

The longer routes may cause garbage and recycling to be picked up later than on regular collection days.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Statesville ABC Store will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open on Friday.

Public notice on cemetery items

The Statesville Public Grounds & Cemeteries Division will remove all time worn flowers, wreaths, etc. from Oakwood and Belmont Cemeteries during the week of Dec. 13-17. The public is asked to remove any items they do not wish to have discarded prior to this date.

The public is reminded that wire, metal, bricks, stones, wood stakes, bird feeders, candles, solar lights, wind chimes, concrete statues, etc. are prohibited in Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert