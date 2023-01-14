Statesville city offices to be closed Monday

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day.

Revised schedule for residential sanitation routes for the week of Jan. 16-20:

Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.

Revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers for the week of Jan. 16-20:

Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday through Saturday’s routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center and Bentley Center will be closed on Monday.