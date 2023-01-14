 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville city offices to be closed Monday

  • 0
statesville city logo.jpg

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day.

Revised schedule for residential sanitation routes for the week of Jan. 16-20:

Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.

Revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers for the week of Jan. 16-20:

Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday through Saturday’s routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

People are also reading…

The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center and Bentley Center will be closed on Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert