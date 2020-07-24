Statesville city manager receives prestigious designation

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has received the credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), recognizing his experience, leadership, innovation and ethics as a senior management executive in local government.
Smith is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said the city is “fortunate to have Ron as our CEO,” highlighting his “thoughtful, careful and conscientious approach to every endeavor.”
“Smith’s designation from ICMA is no surprise to anyone who knows and works with him,” said Kutteh. “My hope is that he will stay with us for years to come.”
With more than 20 years of experience in local government, Smith has served in the role of planner, planning director, assistant county manager, and county manager for Iredell County. He also served as the executive director of Centralina Council of Governments prior to his appointment as Statesville City Manager in June 2018.
He is a member of ICMA and the North Carolina City and County Managers Association. Smith has also made significant contributions to a number of community organizations and is actively involved in his church, Trinity Episcopal Church. He has lived in Statesville for 12 years and is married with three children.
