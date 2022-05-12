Statesville City Council ward candidates share their views

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Statesville city council ward seats with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Ward 6

Joe Hudson

Education: An undergraduate of East Carolina University with a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. I hold a North Carolina state-issued A Certificate in Water Treatment, a Grade IV in Wastewater Treatment, and North Carolina certificates in Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection systems.

Current employment: Retired Director of Water Resources for the City of Statesville and now work as a freelance writer, currently published in the Statesville Record & Landmark newspaper under “View from the Hudson”, a column published every other Sunday. I am a published author of “Big Decisions Are Best Made With Hot Dogs.”

Government experience: I’m a retired City Water Resources Director with over 40 years of experience in public administration, budget management, and municipal operations. I currently serve on the City of Statesville Storm Water Advisory Commission.

Family, civic associations: Married, the father of three sons, and I have four grandchildren. Member of Western Avenue Baptist Church. My wife, Louise, and I have been active in Meals on Wheels for over six years.

Why are you running for office?

I am a problem solver that gets things done. When Statesville’s water resources were predicted to be exhausted by 2000, I found and developed a new raw water source, Lookout Shoals, for Statesville that will provide the city with water for the next 35 years. When Statesville was faced with the expensive and environmentally dangerous challenge of disposing of the biosolids produced by it’s wastewater system, I found and developed a process, Sta-Lime, that turns biosolids into an environmentally friendly soil conditioner now used by local farmers to grow crops, thus saving the City hundreds of thousands of dollars that would have been used for disposal. Statesville is facing challenges in the current economic environment.

We have seen local industries expand along with residential growth as more people find our wonderful community. I want to put my 40+ years of experience in municipal operations and budgeting to use to keep our tax rate to a minimum and maintain a budget balanced by incorporating my experience and methods toward making city government more efficient, effective, and transparent.

What concerns are specific to your ward do you wish for the city to address?

1. Law Enforcement presence. I support law enforcement and want to work closely with the Statesville Police Department to ensure we have more law enforcement presence in our ward than we have now. We have areas in our ward that could use a closer watch.

2. Fire Protection. I am particularly concerned about how moving Fire Station No. 1 will affect response times to the northern part of our Ward. I intend to keep that issue on the front burner until I am satisfied all of Ward 5 has an adequate response for fire protection.

3. Industrial recruitment. I developed the Statesville’s Industrial Pretreatment Program that ensures we recruit compatible industrial and commercial growth for our city. I will see that we maintain our standards of compatibility while enjoying the benefits, such as jobs, that come with such growth.

4. Streets. The city of Statesville maintains approximately 147 miles of streets and roads with a maintenance and repair cost of about $19,400 per mile. Out of a maintenance budget of $2,177,728 about $525,000 is spent on street lights alone. Future industrial, commercial, and residential growth will require new street construction. Smart budgeting will ensure we meet the new challenges as well as maintain a high level of maintenance to existing streets in our ward and city.

5. Job creation. New jobs can be created by the construction and maintenance of existing infrastructure that will support the needs of new and existing industrial and commercial businesses in Ward 5 when they seek to expand.

6. Quality of Life issue — Greenways. We need to promote quality of life by expanding our Greenway program and city parks. I would like Gregory Road to be reviewed in-depth as part of the Greenway plan in Ward 5.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I have over 40+ years of experience dealing with political issues as they affect budgeting, staffing, resources, and utility rates. I see no reason why a thinking person cannot embrace new ideas, be it a liberal, moderate, or conservative approach to a solution. Why deny yourself information and ideas? I didn’t find Statesville a new raw water source by refusing to speak to people and ignoring new ideas. The important thing is to solve the problem the most efficient and effective way possible.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

I would form an ad hoc committee, to exist for 90 days (more if deemed needed), composed of city staff (to gather data from other cities), local business, community, and church leaders, tasked with finding out what other cities are doing with similar issues, and report back to the city council with options that identify and address the needs of South Statesville. Let’s get the specifics on paper so we can look at them in an informed manner.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

I’ve said it for 35 years and I’ll say it again, Statesville needs to toot its own horn! I wrote Statesville’s welcome page on its website, and it got positive responses. We have a great downtown and wonderful merchants. Statesville does a lot of things very well. We need to look seriously into marketing/advertising the spirit and nature of our community in a large, professional, and consistent manner.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

There needs to be more aggressive funding for the unseen but important foundational units of our infrastructure — the water and wastewater treatment plants and electrical components of our power grid. If you attend the city council meetings on occasion as I do, you hear little to no talk about infrastructure matters, and some of this is due partly to a reorganization of the departments that were at one time, very efficient. This can come back to bite you.

John Staford

Education: When I was a sophomore in high school, my father died tragically. That same year, California initiated its first High School Proficiency Exam. Failing most of my classes, yet scoring in the top five percentile, the administration interviewed me and asked if I felt I could challenge my classes. I passed and was given a GED at age 15. So I began attending American River Community College before I could drive. I purchased my first house at 17 with a house payment of $197.27 which my Social Security check of $180.00 mostly covered, contingent upon maintaining status as a full-time student. I worked two jobs, maintained my student status and earned hundreds of college credits in law, business, drafting, architecture, interior design, etc.

I became a general contractor, obtained my real estate license, and then started a 24-hour emergency electrical contractor service. I like to say I’ve graduated “magna cum laude” in the school of hard knocks, but it is been honest, good work and I am proud of it.

Current employment: J&D Investments, property management, owner and operator

Government experience: I have served 4.5 years as a City Councilman and have 45 years of dealing with government as a contractor, builder, property manager, and taxpayer. It has been enlightening to see firsthand why “government efficiency” is an oxymoron. In business, one must adapt quickly or cease to exist. Government, on the other hand, corrects its mistakes by taking even more of your money. The bigger it gets, the less efficient it becomes. There is a great need for more business-minded people to work in all levels of government. National, State, and Local governments need to become more efficient and accountable to the citizens they are supposed to serve.

Family, civic associations: Happily married to my beautiful wife of 37 years. Two adult children and four grandchildren. Served on the Habitat for Humanity board, Preservation Statesville board (The Steve Hill Collection), served on Statesville Historic Preservation Board, and assisted in the oversight of “Helping Hands Ministry” for Northview Church.

Why are you running for office?

In addition to seeing so many missed opportunities in the two decades we have lived here, the catalyst for my run was twofold. In my residential neighborhood, I became aware of the reckless endangerment created by our City’s lack of oversight on the illegal demolition at the old Davis Hospital. Elected officials secretly dismissed nearby property owners’ exposure to asbestos released during demolition. It was eventually designated a national super-fund site by the EPA once the violations became public. I was further motivated to run for office by the enactment of the “Solid Waste Fee,” a revenue gap-filler that did not increase the City Sanitation budget but instead was burned into the General Fund. This “tax” was punishing to low and fixed-income residents and amounted to an average 50% tax increase in one year.

So I saw three options:

I could move, BUT we are so very much invested and in love with our community.

I could shut up, BUT We know this is not going to happen or

I could seek office and try to change things; and with the help of my colleagues on Council and staff, we have.

But government moves so slowly that I just see many of these programs come into effect.

I hope to have another term to ensure these programs and policies come to fruition as well as to introduce several new ideas, plans, and policies for the benefit and wellbeing of our citizens and our City.

A couple of examples:

Additional changes to our Unified Development Ordinance for the H-115 (Shelton Ave.) corridor encouraging business development instead of discouraging it.

A forgivable grant to City employees under a certain income threshold, allowing them to improve or purchase homes within city limits.

Research a partnership with Statesville schools introducing a Building Trades program to qualifying interested students.

What concerns are specific to your ward you wish for the city to address?

Concerns for any one Ward are concerns for our entire City. On any given day a new “concern” may come about, but a few Ward specific items I am working on are:

West Front Street is a major entrance in need of revitalization and beautification.

Our existing fire coverage begins to fail North of I-40.

Speed and noise issues affecting certain areas.

Protection of the 115 corridors for highest and best retail use.

The absence of sidewalks and growing traffic issues must be addressed in a proactive manner.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Our Nation is more divided than ever. It is a sad commentary that we are losing our ability to respectfully disagree.

One of the nice things about being on the City Council is we do not have to deal with many social issues. Left and Right, Liberal and Conservative, can and should work together towards common goals.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

We can and are doing several things for the good of our South Statesville community.

First, the implementation of my minimum housing program continues to be of great benefit to not just South Statesville but all of Statesville. When I joined the Council, Statesville did not enforce Minimum Housing on vacant properties. This allowed blight to infect all neighborhoods; thereby, degrading our tax base and creating an environment that invited crime and misconduct often associated with blighted areas.

Second, we had one “part-time” code enforcement officer. Now, we have three. Code enforcement pays for itself by increasing property values and encouraging private investment.

Third, it’s not the house’s fault, it’s the owners’ fault. By enforcing Minimum Housing, the City encourages derelict property owners to sell or repair properties.

Fourth, with proper Police protection, new homeowners and current residents will feel secure in investing and living throughout our city with their families.

Fifth, by actively pursuing and incentivizing higher-paying jobs we are giving residents an opportunity to obtain not only a living wage, but a saving wage.

And finally, encourage homeownership. Homeownership is the one common denominator in generational income gaps.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

Our downtown is absolutely beautiful, and we have spent millions to make it so, but we are still dealing with a high vacancy rate and declining tax revenues. Confirming my belief that government does not spur economic growth; it must come from the private sector. The City’s responsibility is to ensure this growth is beneficial to our citizens as a whole.

The City should not have purchased the Vance Hotel property, but this took place long before I came on Council. Because the City does own it, we have a responsibility to be good stewards of this historic property. I believe the proposed privately funded revitalization of the Historic Vance Hotel into a boutique hotel with multiple restaurants will be extremely beneficial to our Civic Center and downtown at no additional cost to our taxpayers.

As upper-level residential development occurs throughout downtown, Council needs to create a policy where the City charges the Developer a fee and provides a long-term lease for satellite designated parking spaces. Then, as parking demand increases, the City can use these monies to assist in building parking locations, thereby having the benefactor contribute to the cost of the solution instead of only the general taxpayer.

Additionally, the State recently enabled municipalities to enact legislation to specify areas of their city where drinks in plastic containers can be taken from one establishment to another or be consumed within said boundaries. If it was the will of the constituents to permit such activities, I would be inclined to do so in our downtown districts.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

As I said, I was a contractor for 20 plus years prior to moving to Statesville. One common failure I saw as such was spec builders waiting until the end of the project to outfit the kitchen. Then when the money was gone they decided to cut corners when it came to completing, arguably the most important room in the house.

Each budget year we seem to forget our employees. I believe we should establish what compensation we need to give our staff, take that amount off the top, then work with what is left over for improvements, expansion, etc.

Additionally, we need to constantly look for efficiency and waste. Watch the pennies, and the dollars take care of themselves.

Ward 3

Doris Allison

Education: High-school graduate, a certificate in phlebotomy.

Employment: Retired

Government experience: Four years as councilwoman for Ward 3

Family, civic associations: Grace Bible Church. I have three children, three grandchildren who have graduated from college.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office again because my community needed change. We were having so many different issues in the community, including affordable housing issues, and it was a greater need to for the people to be recognized. That they are people and they are not a number and to address those issues throughout Ward 3.

What concerns are specific to your Ward do you wish for the city to address?

One of the concerns is always safety, activities, and recreation for the children. We also want a grocery store, and better sidewalks and they are concerned about transportation.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I don’t consider myself as a politician first, first and foremost. I consider myself a person who is out here to do right. To help grow her community, to help grow her city. And transparency is a major factor for me. And people need to know the truth. And people need to know how we vote. The reason why we vote, and what we can agree or disagree with. But at least, we need to be transparent enough to be able to give them the respect that they definitely need. And this may give them the information that is out there for them and help them to the best of our ability.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

First of all, recognizing the fact that we are a community that has willing workers, people are taxpaying citizens with jobs. Opportunity is available in our ward, and affordable housing is something we already see how it is working out. Many of the houses that have been built in our community, they’ve already been occupied. The city of Statesville sometimes they have a tendency of thinking that they are not deserving. We, the council, have got money to spend. And I’m not talking about a small quantity for South Statesville. I’m talking about whatever it takes to help us to move forward. And the council must be willing to put into the community the resources needed for it to grow

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

We need to connect people to downtown and have it diversified. We can’t have a one-way city, we have to have something that’s going to enhance the quality of life for everybody, every race, and nationality needs to feel comfortable and a part of downtown.

Years ago we would shop and go there because it had the stores because they had stores in which we needed. So you have to have something that will attract people. And that’s where we need to

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

I can’t really say not properly addressed because of the fact that there are two major projects and the first two projects were the fire station and policing. I’m trusting and believing that this budget will give the staff the satisfaction in knowing that they are appreciated and by giving them an increase in salary. That’s my concern about, attracting and keeping staff. We have to stay competitive going forward.

