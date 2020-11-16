Statesville City Council to honor former mayor

Statesville City Council will pay tribute to a former mayor at its meeting today.

Thomas A. Fanjoy served as Statesville’s mayor for six years, from 1973 to 1979. He passed away on Sept. 21 at the age of 89.

The tribute will include a presentation to Fanjoy’s family.

The meeting will be held today at 7 p.m. at Statesville City Council Chambers, 227 S. Center St.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, attendance at the council meeting will be limited to no more than 30 people in the audience. Those in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and sit six feet apart from non-related people. Before entering the council chambers, each person will be asked to register and will have their temperature taken. Attendees will wait in the first-floor lobby until they are directed to the council chambers at the appropriate time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting will be broadcast live on channels 20 and 1302 and online at www.statesvillenc.net/live.

This is a public comment meeting. Those wishing to speak are encouraged to email their comments to clerk@statesvillenc.net before the meeting. The comments will be read out loud during the meeting.