The Statesville City Council voted 7-1 to hold back 25% of the city’s fund balance while using the remainder to help fund capital improvement projects. C.O. “Jap” Johnson voted against it.

In Councilman Steve Johnson’s motion, he said the threshold would be 25% while the city would aim to keep 30% in the fund balance.

The idea came about during the city’s yearly budgeting process. While council members discussed a five-year capital improvements plan, concerns were brought forward about how much money from the general fund could be transferred toward those bigger projects.

The 25% setback is meant to give the city flexibility for several reasons, including financial emergencies.

Some of the current capital projects the city is considering are Fire Station No. 1, Fire Station No. 5, the expansion of the police department and future phases of the operations center and warehouse project.

The motion also would set aside $10 million of the current fund balance excess to go toward the already approved projects, Fire Station No. 1 and the city’s warehouse project. Johnson said other projects could be added toward the Capital Improvement Fund.

According to city manager Ron Smith, the current unassigned fund balance is $25,445,000 and a 25% unassigned fund balance would be equal to $14,500,000, with a possible $10,9645,000 to go toward capital projects. A proposed 30% threshold would equal $17,375,000, which translates to $8 million being available for capital projects and purchases as the council sees fit.

Smith said the 25% recommendation came from consulting with Davenport Public Finance as well as his and the staff’s research.

Johnson said originally he wanted it as high as 35% but was talked into a lower percentage by Ron Smith, who he said he trusted.

“There are a number of people in government who would have made that recommendation I would have not so willingly followed,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that with recent financial news and rising interest rates, the city should avoid taking on debt as much as possible. C.O. Johnson said previous councils had been hesitant for using funds for capital projects in the past, and he was less sure about the use of the excess funds. Steve Johnson said he was optimistic to justify the 25% threshold, as the city’s tax base is growing.

Seeking grants

Smith explained how the city was looking into several grants to fund possible projects, ranging from infrastructure to historic preservation.

In the case of the Green Street Cemetery and Garfield Street area, Smith explained the city continues to go through the process with the state historic office to have that area recognized as historically relevant, as well as being added to the national historic register, which is the first step toward applying for grants. He said two opportunities, an African-American Historic Districts Grant and the African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, could provide funding for signage, wayfinding, plaques, programming, and other items if the city was awarded the grants.

Some of the other grants the city seeks include the RAISE Transportation Grant, which would request at least $13 million from the federal government to address needs on Shelton Avenue. Smith said that if awarded, funds could be used to expand the roadway and to build a linear park along the road that has been talked about for years.

He said the city is also in the running for a Thriving Communities Program grant worth roughly $2 million to tackle several systemic issues in the city.

Finally, he said Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants were being sought from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for housing.

Regular agenda

Sherwin Williams: Approved for an economic incentive in the amount of up to $9,149,214 at 80% of real and personal property tax assessment over seven years and is based upon an investment by the company of up to $347,064,900, and the minimum creation of 75 jobs by Dec. 31, 2025.

Rezoning: Approved the second reading of rezoning request ZC23-03 for the properties located at the end of Barkley Road West/Morland Drive and along Starland Drive and Barkley Road North.

Annexation: Held a public hearing and approved the first reading of the annexation request for a portion of property owned by the Sherwin-Williams Company at 188 Side Track Drive.

A public hearing was also held for a portion of Holland Farm/Taycora Capital to annex the portion of properties located on Taylorsville Highway.

In another request, True Homes requested and was approved for changes to Larkin Front 9.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau: appointed Wesley Davidson, Category 2, to the Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Statesville ABC Board: Approved an annual request from the Statesville ABC Board to approve the board’s adopted travel policy.

Statesville Police Department: Accepted a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Local Funding for up to $25,728 to purchase needed equipment. Funds will be used to purchase: Mini-CrimeScope Forensic Light Source, SafeFume CA (Cyanoacrylate) Fuming Chamber.

The SPD was also approved for the 2023 Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program to hire four new sworn police officer positions. The total request for the 3-year grant will be $500,000, and will fund $166,666.68 per year for the officers.

Unified Development Code: A change to the code allows for a larger direction sign to be placed off-site for the Larkin Regional Commerce Park. An off-premises directional sign for an industrial park in excess of 50 acres to be increased from 32 square feet to 64 square feet in size and increase the height of such sign from 8 feet to 25 feet similar to an industrial park entrance sign.

Other amendments were made to include allowances and supplemental regulations for the development of Public Safety Training Facility (PSTF) at Community College facilities in the City of Statesville in the LI (Light Industrial) District.

Annexation: Approved Falls Park (James Glen Multi-Family), a property located at the corner of James Farm Road and Glenway Drive for a petition for annexation.

Rezoning: Approved properties located on Taylorsville Highway/N.C. 90 to be changed from Iredell County M-1 and R-A to City of Statesville LI.

Garfield/Green Street: Approved staff to apply for a Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Historic Preservation Fund pass-through grant in the amount of $24,000 with a 40% local match in the amount of $16,000 to support services for a National Registry Nomination for the Garfield/Green Street Area.

Fire Station 1: Approved ordinance amending the Capital Project Fund for Fire Station 1, directed staff to complete the Fire Station 1 construction project funding with $5 million from the fund balance and $2 million from debt proceeds.

Upset bid: Authorizing the upset bid procedure for a .230 acre parcel on the eastern side of Lakeside Drive between Sullivan Road and Restmore Lane as William B. Self has offered $40,000 for the property. Funds are set to go to the city’s affordable housing efforts.

Wall Street: Approved a resolution to permanently close a portion of the right of way known as Wall Street and schedule a public hearing for May 15.

Special permit: Approving a request for a Special Event Permit from Purple Heart Homes and Centralina Realty for the Purple Heart Homes Charity Ride.