National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlighted the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.

“The travel industry fuels every industry — our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman.

Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.

Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022 — revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.

In Statesville, the travel industry drives an estimated $72 million in visitor spending from travelers staying in the 22 hotels, generating $1.6 milion in occupancy tax collections.

The SCVB is recognizing travel’s essential contributions by highlighting the featured attractions, events, amenities and overall spirit of Statesville throughout its digital media channels. The public is invited to follow along via www.statesvillenc.com or @discoverstatesvillenc.

“Travel is at the heart of Statesville, N.C., powering a strong economy, creating jobs and strengthening our community’s culture and identity” said Cindy Charlton Sutton, executive director, SCVB “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute to the future.”

The City of Statesville recognized National Travel and Tourism Week with a proclamation at the city council meeting Monday.