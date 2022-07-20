 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville City Council recognizes anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

072122-srl-news-ada-p1

Mayor Costi Kutteh, left, presents a proclamation recognizing the anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act to George Campbell, the city's safety and risk manager.

It’s been 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, and the city of Statesville took time at Monday night’s City Council meeting to recognize the importance of the legislation.

Mayor Costi Kutteh issued a proclamation celebrating the anniversary and emphasized the city’s renewed efforts to “ensure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.”

George Campbell, Statesville’s safety and risk manager, accepted the proclamation, and encouraged the public to participate in the city’s survey to help identify areas where improvements are needed. The survey can be found at statesvillenc.net/ada and takes about five minutes to complete.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990, to ensure the civil rights of people with disabilities. This legislation established a clear and comprehensive national mandate for the elimination of discrimination against people with disabilities.

Since then, the anniversary of the signing is observed to recognize the progress that has been made by reaffirming the principles of equality and inclusion and recommitting the efforts to reach full ADA compliance.

