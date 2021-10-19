Statesville City Council moves forward with redistricting plan

The city approved the request to serve the park, unanimously, but with a few caveats, including a municipal growth overlay near the U.S. 21 intersection, which would be based on agreed standards between the city and the county, as well as any properties that would want to access the sewer line would agree to be annexed by the city. Jennings Park would be annexed officially after a county project that uses state funds was completed.

In the debate, council member Steve Johnson said that if the city did move forward, it would make sure to have the county consult with it in regards to zoning and development changes, stating the city should be careful to get its return on investment for the project. Council member William Morgan said he was also concerned about cost recovery and said he preferred a plan where the city had more control.

Previously the council and city awarded a construction contract for the I-77 rest area sewer line and elected to upsize the line to provide capacity for additional customers. It was completed and put into service in 2018. In August of this year, the city began the process of considering adding the area to the city’s municipal extraterritorial planning jurisdiction or annexing the park. The county did not wish to agree to the city gaining extraterritorial planning jurisdiction of the area.

