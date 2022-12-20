Statesville City Council honors Phil Hazel

The Statesville City Council approved a resolution to honor the late Phil Hazel for his role in the success of the Statesville Regional Airport over the years by declaring Dec.19 “Phil Hazel Day” throughout Statesville.

Hazel’s work at the airport was critical in its growth from a grass airfield to the business hub for the city it today and for that, the city wished to honor him and thank his family for the sacrifices they made over the years.

The recognition was certainly earned on Monday night for his years of service, but it also gave his wife Pam the chance to share a story about when Phil made national headlines in 1981.

Pam shared a very serendipitous conversation they had on a day when he helped a woman whose husband died while piloting their plane on their way from Morganton to Mocksville. Phil would help instruct the woman, who was not a pilot, on how to safely land the plane and he guided her to the airport in Statesville. Those actions would earn him appearances on the “Today Show” as well as in newspapers around the country.

Earlier that day, Phil and Pam talked about how she was receiving a fellowship for law school at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“Of course, he said he was very happy for me, well deserved and all that, ‘But you know, I wish I could do something to get some recognition,” Pam said. “20 minutes later ...”

“This recognition would have meant so much to him. Phil was really invested in the success of Statesville, Iredell County, and his whole community.”

Mayor Costi Kutteh pointed out that unlike a proclamation that is more or less at the mayor’s whim, a resolution is recorded is voted on, and recorded in the council’s history in a more lasting way.

In the resolution it stated that “WHEREAS, success is always built on the shoulders of those who served before us; and WHEREAS, no person has contributed more to the success of the Statesville Regional Airport than Phil Hazel and no one dedicated more time and talent, gave more selflessly, encouraged, inspired or persuaded others to contribute their talents for our airport’s success; and WHEREAS, Phil Hazel’s vision and dedication earned the admiration of everyone in the aviation community and brought ours from a sleepy grass airfield to one of the best general aviation airports anywhere.”

Public comment

Lisa Mozer spoke on preserving a number of historical buildings and areas in Statesville, starting with the closing of the Morningside School, now known as Rutherford School. She noted that there had been no public progress on protecting it and other areas that hold significance for Statesville, particularly for Black residents. She had campaigned earlier this year to recognize those historical areas.

Anna Campbell updated the council on a number of buildings that have been improved within the city’s current historic districts.

Regular agenda

The council 8-0 on the first reading of the annexation of a .55-acre parcel on Cambridge Place, which was submitted by LandQuest Carolinas, LLC. Currently a wooded area, it is and is part of Section 4 of the Brookmeade residential development project. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $37,000. The applicant estimates the current tax value to be $340,000. No one spoke at the public hearing.

Consent agenda

Annexations: Approved the second reading of an ordinance to annex property at 1446 N. Barkley Road. The 2.585-acre parcel, which will be sued by Fulton BSH SVNC II LLC to expand the business Storage Sense there, is approximately $162,210 in value.

The council also approved the second reading to annex property at 128 Wallace Springs Road. Owned by Joseph Scott Duncan, the city approved an emergency sewer connection request due to a failing septic system contingent upon annexation on Nov. 7. The current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $99,360.

The city also began the process for the annexation of Locke-Lane Properties LLC’s 34-acre parcel located on Candy Drive. A public hearing for the petition for annexation is set for Jan. 9. The current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $520,510. The applicant estimates that the land value plus development cost would be approximately $2,410,000.

Fire department: Council approved accepting a $1,000 donation from JPS Composites to the Statesville Fire Department for rescue supplies.

Lucille Street pipe replacement: The city approved accepting a grant in the amount of $168,650 from the Golden Leaf Foundation Flood Mitigation Program for the Lucille Street Pipe Replacement Project.