Statesville City Council honors electric lineworkers

April is the month when Statesville and other communities take time out to recognize their outstanding electric lineworkers. There are actually two National Lineworkers Appreciation Days observed in April, and Mayor Costi Kutteh presented a special proclamation during Monday night’s city council meeting to recognize the exceptional work the city’s lineworkers do every day.

Receiving the proclamation on behalf of the Electric Utilities Department was Michael Lyon, a 15 1/2-year employee with the department. Lyon is a journeyman lineman, a title reserved for line technicians who have “made the grade and are considered competent and highly trained in a variety of skills,” said Statesville Electric Utilities Director John Maclaga. “Journeymen are proficient in working energized high-voltage conductors with gloved hands, performing new construction, maintenance or disaster repairs at a very high level.” Statesville Electric Utilities has 12 employees who are at the journeyman level.

Lyon completed the journeyman training in five years and enjoys his job greatly. “I look forward to coming to work every day. I love helping people,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}