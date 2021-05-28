Statesville City Council finalizes budget with no tax increase

Statesville City Council finalized the 2021-2022 budget during Monday’s budget work session, deciding to leave the current tax rate and the $120 annual solid waste fee intact. Council also decided that the proposed 20 percent increase in water/sewer rates was necessary.

In his proposed budget, City Manager Ron Smith recommended a 5.22-cent tax increase as a way to eliminate the residential solid waste fee. This fee generates revenue equivalent to three and a quarter cents on the tax rate. He also proposed two additional pennies to pay for needed capital items, previously approved salary increases and the addition of new personnel.

At the start of Monday night’s meeting, Smith announced that revised revenue projections from Iredell County and Statesville Recreation and Parks allowed staff to drop a penny from the proposed tax increase. With a vote of 5-3 to retain the solid waste fee, another 3.24 cents was also removed. Council then instructed staff to find an additional $225,000 to bring the budget down so there is no tax increase for the second year in a row.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}