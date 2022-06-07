Statesville City Council continues changes to 2045 Land Development Plan

The city is looking to the future with its 2045 Land Development Plan, which passed with a unanimous vote.

“Under the state statute, it’s essentially a policy guide. It’s a nonbinding plan; it is now law,” said Leigh Anne King, director at Clarion Associates, a planning and zoning firm in Chapel Hill that the city hired to help draw up the plan.

She reminded the council that the plan is important as it guides the city going forward, but isn’t the rule of law.

“When you work on something like this, you aren’t going to make everyone happy,” Councilman William Morgan said. “This is called a land development plan, not a land development mandate.”

The plan is made in an effort to guide the city’s growth, which gives developers a framework for what the city is likely to allow within certain parts of the city.

The city’s land development plant made a number of changes as suggested by the council and others, including elevating and renaming the “Stamey Farm Long Term Focus Area” to the “Airport/ I-40 Strategic Focus Area” and reducing the “Barium Springs Strategic Focus Area” to a long-term focus area.

Of course, with such a large plan, there were still points to debate, such as a sliver of land sandwiched between Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Monroe Street, as to whether it should be more industrial friendly or residential.

With that and other locations around the city, it is a matter of making a plan that allows for some flexibility without developing the city in a way that could stifle growth.

“What I don’t want to do is discourage development prior to it taking place,” Councilman John Staford said.

Another concern was protecting development near Fort Dobbs, as it is a historical site, among other areas of the city.

Other items on the agenda included:

Project Barkley economic incentive: A public hearing was held for an economic incentive for the Williams Development Group, which has plans to develop the Statesville Commerce Center, an industrial development featuring two buildings with the first building representing 263,500 square feet near the intersection of Barkley Road and Salisbury Highway, according to the action request. The project represents a $22.71 million investment and about 263,000 square feet with a completion date of Dec. 31, 2026.

The incentive is based on performance, which could result in up to $497,622 or $99,524 a year over five years in tax rebates. The number is based of 80% of the $22.71 million investment.

No one spoke at the hearing, and the council unanimously passed the motion.

Solstice Drive: The council voted 5-3 to approve a resolution of closure and declaration of withdrawal to permanently close what the city called a portion of an unopened, dedicated right of way known as Solstice Drive.

Cambridge Place: The council voted after a public hearing in regards to approval of the first reading of an ordinance to annex properties located on Cambridge Place, owned by Helmsman Homes LLC Properties.

The council also issued two proclamations:

Waste & Recycling Workers Week: The week of June 17 will be recognized as Waste & Recycling Workers Week in Statesville, with the mayor encouraging all residents and local businesses to thank the men and women in the solid waste industry, especially those that are a part of the Statesville Sanitation Division.

“These gentlemen are the gateway to our community,” Kutteh said. “If they do a good job, we’re all very happy, if they do a bad job, we catch grief all the time. So 99% of the time we don’t catch any grief at all.”

Juneteenth 2022: The city recognized the Juneteeth holiday coming up June 19. The holiday recognizes that while President Abraham Lincoln’s executive order to free all slaves became law in January 1863, slavery in Texas did not end until more than two years later, on June 19, 1865. Then troops commanded by Gen. Gordon Granger of the U.S. Army landed at Galveston, Texas, with the express purpose of freeing slaves and enforcing Lincoln’s order. The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the end of slavery in America and celebrates Black citizens’ contributions.

Statesville’s Juneteenth celebration is set for June 18 along Meeting and Mulberry streets. The city will be co-sponsoring the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday.

Consent agenda

The following items were voted on in one motion, as they are considered routine actions of the city council.

American Rescue Plan Act Fund: The city increased the special reserve fund for ARPA funds to over $8.77 million. The city said the money is a “tremendous opportunity to fund needed projects and salary expenditures.” It also transferred the amount of $24,372 for reimbursement of the fiscal year 2022 grants manager salary and benefit expenditures.

Water and Sewer Capital Fund: The city increased the overall budget of the Water and Sewer Capital Fund. Kutteh noted that $275,000 came from fees from extending sewer to residents, which was more than expected in the original budget.

Agricultural lease agreements: The city approved the continued lease of 19.2 acres of land at the Third Creek wastewater treatment plant and 58.7 acres of land at 4th Creek wastewater treatment plant for another 10 years. The city said the benefit it accrues from a reduction of grounds maintenance activities is $7,716 per year – $3,858 per mowing of the property.

Annexation and rezoning: A resolution directing the city clerk to investigate a petition of annexation on property on Wall Street.

Statesville Regional Airport: The city accepted a grant in the amount of $86,346.00 from the N.C. Department of Transportation for the Runway 28 clearway study.

Contract: The city accepted an increase of $300,000 to the existing line crew labor contract with Sumter Utilities.

Septic system waiver: The city accepted a waiver to allow the installation of a septic system at a 0.68-acre development on Marble Road.

