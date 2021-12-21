Statesville City Council closes out year, Kutteh looks back on ups, downs of 2021

The final Statesville City Council meeting of 2021 was brief as a limited number of items were on the agenda on Monday, but Mayor Costi Kutteh took time to reflect back on the highs and lows for the city.

“I don’t think it’s a time for facts and figures, but a time for personal reflection on the year that we’ve had, so if you’ll indulge me for a minute,” Kutteh said.

In his prepared remarks, Kutteh said that despite the pandemic and other challenges, the city had grown. He praised the city’s staff and City Manager Ron Smith for their roles in running the city as well.

“While there have been obstacles and tragedy along the journey, we have again and again seen the spirit of Statesville,” Kutteh said.

One of those was the killing of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell on June 28, a “senseless death that caused us to look at how we treat one another, how to we continue to improve the quality of life for all our citizens, and how we deploy our resources broadly,” Kutteh said.