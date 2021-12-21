Statesville City Council closes out year, Kutteh looks back on ups, downs of 2021

The final Statesville City Council meeting of 2021 was brief as a limited number of items were on the agenda on Monday, but Mayor Costi Kutteh took time to reflect back on the highs and lows for the city.
“I don’t think it’s a time for facts and figures, but a time for personal reflection on the year that we’ve had, so if you’ll indulge me for a minute,” Kutteh said.
In his prepared remarks, Kutteh said that despite the pandemic and other challenges, the city had grown. He praised the city’s staff and City Manager Ron Smith for their roles in running the city as well.
“While there have been obstacles and tragedy along the journey, we have again and again seen the spirit of Statesville,” Kutteh said.
One of those was the killing of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell on June 28, a “senseless death that caused us to look at how we treat one another, how to we continue to improve the quality of life for all our citizens, and how we deploy our resources broadly,” Kutteh said.
Ah’Miyahh and her cousin, Tariq Lowery were shot in June outside a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. A few minutes later and a short distance away, another child was shot and wounded. A total of seven people have been charged.
Kutteh said there were a number of things the city was doing to improve itself as it addresses its future and some of the factors that played a role in that and other issues within the city limits.
The mayor also noted the city’s growth in population, and while a positive, didn’t match some of its “sister cities” to the south.
Kutteh also said the majority of the $8.7 million the city received from the CARES Act would be put toward water and sewer projects that he said would ease the burden on Statesville’s taxpayers.
“2022 will be even better,” Kutteh said, in regard to the city’s commercial and industrial growth. He stated that while some don’t believe it’s enough, the city is headed in the right direction.
On the agenda
The city held a public hearing to address a small change to its charter to reflect the 2020 census changes to the city’s ward boundaries. The redistricted maps were approved in November. The first reading will take place in January, and if approved, voted on again in February.
The city made changes to the city’s building codes as City Planner Sherry Ashley said clarification was needed in regards to parking requirements for multi-family housing in downtown and how metal siding was used on buildings.
The city eliminated the lot depth requirements after a motion from Frederick Foster, but there was some discussion as to how its effects. Ashley said the depth requirement can be difficult to meet sometimes with odd-shaped lots, even if other requirements such as overall size, setbacks, and lot width.
That motion passed 5 to 3.
On the matter of metal siding, the city looked to change the code, adding no exposed fasteners and keeping 30% metal on service facades.
However, Councilman Steve Johnson brought up that as a building material, metal siding is treated differently than other materials as it all is lumped in together. He mentioned several “attractive” looking buildings in Statesville that would violate the proposed changes, and also said in regard to areas not seen by the public, he cited the potential increased cost as an issue.
Johnson was going to move that aluminum composites and other “high-quality” materials could be used in all districts except CB and CBP districts, which are the Central Business District and Central Business Perimeter District. The facade of public-facing sides of the building would be limited to 50%.
While not made code, the council agreed to have Ashley address the changes before the second reading of the ordinance in January.
