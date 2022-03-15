Statesville City Council approves $7.2M in ARPA funding for construction of fire station

Statesville is set to replace its oldest fire station after the city council voted on Tuesday to fund $7.2 million of the construction of a new one through funds available in the American Rescue Plan Act.
In a meeting where the council planned to prioritize its plans for the meeting, City Manager Ron Smith noted that as he and the staff began the process of prioritizing potential uses of the funds, Fire Station 1 rose to the top. Most of the council agreed as the motion passed 6-1, with C.O. “Jap” Johnson voting against it. Frederick Foster was not in attendance.
“What this will do is free up money we already had previously obligated for servicing debt on that fire department,” Steve Johnson said. “It gives us more latitude if grant money is available, to seek out that grant money, and make our money go further.”
In an internal survey, the council looked to do the fast-track unavoidable projects, avoid debt, focus on projects already in the budget, and enhance services, among other criteria.
The site of Fire Station 1 will be on Wilson Lee Boulevard and will replace the current one on Meeting Street, which was built in 1952 as the city’s oldest fire station.
There was debate, however, as the council considered how the project would affect its ability, as well as future councils, to adapt to whatever challenges it faced with a volatile economy. Steve Johnson also had concerns with how inflation and material costs would increase the overall cost of the project, but ultimately voted in favor.
And while the use of the ARPA funds avoids debt, for now, Smith noted that the city would still have to use debt in the future to finance many of the projects it has planned. But by paying for the fire station through ARPA funds, the council felt it would have flexibility going forward.
“The best way to say it, there are different pots of money we can use for different avenues, and this seemed to fit. Using this for bricks and mortar made more sense than spreading it over several projects,” William Morgan said when asked to explain the council’s reasoning.
The lone dissenting vote, from “Jap” Johnson, came as he continued to protest the $120 solid waste fee. He felt the money from ARPA, one way or another could be used to cover the costs involved with removing the roughly $1.1 million in revenue that comes from the waste fee.
“We can do what we want to when we want to,” “Jap” Johnson said. “I’ll bring it up until I die or I’m not on the council… and then I’ll still bring it up.”
Doris Allison also agreed with removing the fee, but that they needed to move on until they could find another council member to vote in support of it. She also noted that some of the council, and previous ones, had put off replacing Fire Station 1 for some time.
“We have to get started now and build,” Allison said. “We keep sitting here like we’ve got a miracle in our hands, and we wait, wait, wait. Wait is what costs us.”
The city is also receiving ARPA funds through the state, but those are directed toward certain projects already, including $20 million for a waterline project and $3.2 that goes toward transportation.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL