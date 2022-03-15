Statesville City Council approves $7.2M in ARPA funding for construction of fire station

And while the use of the ARPA funds avoids debt, for now, Smith noted that the city would still have to use debt in the future to finance many of the projects it has planned. But by paying for the fire station through ARPA funds, the council felt it would have flexibility going forward.

“The best way to say it, there are different pots of money we can use for different avenues, and this seemed to fit. Using this for bricks and mortar made more sense than spreading it over several projects,” William Morgan said when asked to explain the council’s reasoning.

The lone dissenting vote, from “Jap” Johnson, came as he continued to protest the $120 solid waste fee. He felt the money from ARPA, one way or another could be used to cover the costs involved with removing the roughly $1.1 million in revenue that comes from the waste fee.

“We can do what we want to when we want to,” “Jap” Johnson said. “I’ll bring it up until I die or I’m not on the council… and then I’ll still bring it up.”