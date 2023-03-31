After three years off due to the pandemic, Statesville churches are once again coming together to observe Good Friday. This years’ service will take place at noon on April 7. First Baptist Church of Statesville, 815 Davie Ave., will be the host congregation.

Dr. Nelson Granade, pastor of First Baptist Church, stated, “We remembered that 2023 was our turn to host, so I contacted the other downtown pastors and we agreed that it was time to bring back this community tradition.”

The Good Friday Service is a remembrance of the day Jesus gave his life upon a cross, so the service has a somber and reverent tone. Granade also noted, “It is an opportunity to focus on Jesus’ sacrifice and doing so makes Easter all the more meaningful.”

One of the highlights of this tradition is a mass choir made up of choirs from participating churches. This years’ mass choir will perform two anthems: Craig Courtney’s “Thy Will Be Done” and Joseph Martin’s “Pieta”. Amanda Tompkins of First Baptist Church will have a solo in “Pieta.”

The Rev. Charles Evans, interim pastor at First Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church, is the guest preacher this year. He will bring a sermon entitled: “Humiliation.” It will focus on the humiliation Jesus faced during his Passion.

The community Good Friday service has been going on for several decades. It was started by the downtown churches of Statesville, but has expanded to include other congregations that wished to participate. All are welcome, whether or not your congregation is participating as a whole.

This years’ participating churches include First Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church (Davie), First Presbyterian Church, Forest Park Presbyterian Church, Grace Baptist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

If you have questions or your church would like to participate in future events, call First Baptist Church of Statesville at 704-873-7231.