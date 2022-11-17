Statesville church, Scout Troop 363 hold flag retirement ceremony

New Salem United Methodist Church and Scout Troop 363 held a flag retirement ceremony to honor their veterans. Army veteran and Assistant Scoutmaster Jason Wilson was given the honor or retiring the first flag during the ceremony
Photo used with permission
The Scouts retired numerous worn flags received from the American Legion Post 65 and members of the community
Photos used with permission
Scouts Jarrett Wilson, left, Bronson Leonard, center, and Caleb Fowler prepare a 48-star flag for retirement
