 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville church, organization pay tribute to veterans

  • 0
111122-srl-news-knights-p1.jpg
Photo used with permission

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church Knights of Columbus honor and remember veterans with American flags for World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and Operation Enduring Freedom.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert