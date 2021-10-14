 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville Christian Women's Club to meet Monday
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville Christian Women's Club to meet Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville Christian Women’s Club will meet Monday for a luncheon and program at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The cost is $15 per person and includes a meal, the featured program and speaker.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The topic this month is “First Impression and False Assumptions.”

The speaker will be Carol Dobosy, of Mooresville, and the featured program will be by Andrea Sherrill, extension agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Iredell County.

For reservations call Vickie at 704-495-5054.

andrea sherrill.jpg

Sherrill 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moon dust-like mineral could prevent Earth from worst climate change scenarios

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert