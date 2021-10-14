Statesville Christian Women's Club to meet Monday

The Statesville Christian Women’s Club will meet Monday for a luncheon and program at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The cost is $15 per person and includes a meal, the featured program and speaker.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The topic this month is “First Impression and False Assumptions.”

The speaker will be Carol Dobosy, of Mooresville, and the featured program will be by Andrea Sherrill, extension agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Iredell County.

For reservations call Vickie at 704-495-5054.