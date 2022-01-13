Statesville Christian Women's Club to meet Monday

The Statesville Christian Women's Club luncheon and program will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.
The topic for this month's meeting is "From Broken to Overflowing Heart." The speaker will Marge Monahan from Horseshoe, and the feature will presented by Teresa Holbrook from Dragonfly Mission Store.
The cost is $15 per person for the meal, feature and speaker.
For reservations or information call Kay at 704-876-0150.
