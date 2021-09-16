Statesville Christian Women's Club meeting set for Monday

The Statesville Christian Women’s Club will resume meeting Monday at 11 a.m. for the luncheon and program.

The meeting will be at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The club had discontinued meeting due to COVID-19.

The topic this month is “Putting the Puzzle of Life Together Without the Box Lid” and the speaker is Tempe Brown from Greenville, South Carolina. Brown will also provide the music with the theme “All That Jazz.”

The cost is $15 per person, which includes lunch.

For more information or reservations, call Vickie at 704-495-5054.