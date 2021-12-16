 Skip to main content
Statesville Christian Women's Club meeting set for Monday
Statesville Christian Women's Club meeting set for Monday

The Statesville Christian Women's Club will hold its luncheon and program at 11 a.m. Monday at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The topic for this month is "A Decision for Adventure" and will feature speaker Linda Snider from Lexington. The feature will be an international fashion show.

The cost is $15 per person, which includes the meal and the program.

For information or reservations, call Vickie at 704-495-5054.

