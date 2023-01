The Statesville Christian Women Club will hold its luncheon and program Monday at 11 a.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The cost is $15 per person which includes the meal, feature and speaker.

The topic this month is “Your Life is Part of a Beautiful Plan.”

The speaker is Rebecca Womble from Daniel Island, South Carolina.

The feature will be the history of Statesville by Steve Hill.

For reservations or more information, call Kay at 704-876-0150.