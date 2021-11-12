 Skip to main content
Statesville Christian Women Club to meet Monday
Statesville Christian Women Club to meet Monday

Statesville Christian Women Club luncheon and program will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The topic this month is "Who's on First" and will feature speaker Becky Morris from Salisbury. Gordon McComb, minister of music at Fairview Baptist Church in Statesville, will provide the music.

The cost is $15 per person which includes the meal, feature and speaker.

For reservations or more information, call Vickie at 704-495-5054

