Statesville Christian Women Club to feature Pasour, Dagenhardt

The Statesville Christian Women Club will hold its monthly luncheon and program at 11 a.m. Monday at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.
The topic is “My Journey to Submission,” and the speaker is Katherine Pasour from Reidsville. Holley Dagenhardt, a retired dietician from Hickory, will be featured.
The cost is $15 for lunch and the program.
For reservations or information, call Kay at 704-876-0150.
