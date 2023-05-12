The Statesville Christian Science Fair was held April 27-28. Students investigated a problem of their choice by applying the scientific method over a period of months.
The projects were anchored with a biblical application relating scripture to their topic. The school said the focus of its science fair is seeing God in all of creation.
Fifth grade ribbon recipients
- Superior: Gabe Alsina, Cameron Goforth, Callen Narwocki, Jaiyme Pendley and Max Simon.
- Excellent: Bryson Broadway, Dylan Eckliff, Cooper Fesperman, Rokelle Queen, Jackson Savage.
- Good: Daisy Green, Jocelyn Hembree, Brody Hutchins, Addeline Johnson.
Eighth grade ribbon recipients
- Superior: Ally Kirkendall, Ty Arsenault.
- Excellent: Hayden Johnson, John Nelson.
The science showcase featured science work from all grade levels.