Statesville Christian School's science fair celebrates knowledge, God's creation

Students at Statesville Christian School’s fifth- and eighth-grade science fair and elementary and middle school science showcase had the chance to show off countless hours of hard work and knowledge to their classmates, teachers and parents.

“I hope the fifth and eighth graders see God in all of creation, and his amazing creation,” Stephanie Gill said. She was the science fair coordinator. “And that they can use the scientific method for further exploration.”

Gill said the science experiments help students use not only their scientific knowledge, but other subjects as well. He said they put together presentations that showed their writing, math and other academic skills.

The students’ projects covered a variety of topics, from how plants grow in different conditions, the best sunscreen and other scientific inquiries. However, a few chose projects that gave them more than just a taste of science.

“The reason why I did this experiment is because I like making popsicles,” Ryan Gadish said. The fifth-grader said as explained where the idea for his experiments of how different materials affected how water freezes. “I thought it would be a fun little thing.”

A little fun, a little tasty.

Fifth-grader Mckenize Johnson tested the differences between clear sodas and how the names of them might affect the drinker’s choices between the three.

“It was fun testing people in the lunchroom,” Johnson said, who also tasted the three herself.

While some projects like an experiment on the stickiest glues were hopefully not taste-tested, the search for answers to their questions through the scientific method meant all students involved learned how trial and error are sometimes needed to find those answers.

Ribbons

The following students were recognized for their exceptional work.

Fifth grade

Superior ribbons: Emry Burlson, Porter Collins, Ryan Gadish, Xander Hummel, Mckenzie Johnson, Ascher Nelson, Capel Swierad, Isla Swierad, Maty Swierad and Joy Walsh.

Excellent ribbons: Bria Deal, Samantha Inkumsah, Ava Layne and Nayendra Mallet

Good ribbons: Clark McClain and Blake Star

Eighth grade

Superior ribbons: Toby Stewart and William Simon

Excellent ribbons: Harrison Jones, Hunter Deal, Bailey Killian, Maggie Mahaffey, Aly Taylor and Cheyenne Holliday

Good ribbons: Cooper Brawley and Jack Devine

