Statesville Christian graduates look toward the future

As the 24 graduates from Statesville Christian School complete the milestone of graduation, they now embark on the rest of their lives. The school’s top two students, Olivia Mankos and Josiah Southern, are in many ways like many of their peers: they’ve got plans for what’s next, but there are plenty of questions too.

“It’s daunting for sure,” Mankos said. “There’s a lot ahead of me, but I’m excited too.”

Ahead of her now is Liberty University, where she plans to study biotechnology. For the valedictorian, finishing first in her class was something she didn’t fully expect despite the effort she put into school and other activities.

“I still can’t believe it. I didn’t think I would be first in grades or anything,” Mankos said. “I definitely wanted to do the best I could do, and pushed myself to do that, but I never thought I would be.”

Southern said he was pleased with his accomplishments after attending Statesville Christian for 13 years and now has more tangible evidence of his accomplishments.

“It’s great to see all my hard work over the past 13 years at this school has paid off and I can see my achievements now,” Southern said.