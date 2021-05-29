Statesville Christian graduates look toward the future

As the 24 graduates from Statesville Christian School complete the milestone of graduation, they now embark on the rest of their lives. The school’s top two students, Olivia Mankos and Josiah Southern, are in many ways like many of their peers: they’ve got plans for what’s next, but there are plenty of questions too.
“It’s daunting for sure,” Mankos said. “There’s a lot ahead of me, but I’m excited too.”
Ahead of her now is Liberty University, where she plans to study biotechnology. For the valedictorian, finishing first in her class was something she didn’t fully expect despite the effort she put into school and other activities.
“I still can’t believe it. I didn’t think I would be first in grades or anything,” Mankos said. “I definitely wanted to do the best I could do, and pushed myself to do that, but I never thought I would be.”
Southern said he was pleased with his accomplishments after attending Statesville Christian for 13 years and now has more tangible evidence of his accomplishments.
“It’s great to see all my hard work over the past 13 years at this school has paid off and I can see my achievements now,” Southern said.
For Southern, he will finish his associate’s degree at Mitchell Community College before heading to seminary, but which one, he isn’t so sure yet.
“I’m not 100 percent sure where that’s going to take me, but I know that no matter what, God’s going to lead me where I need to be,” Southern said.
Perspective
The commencement address at Statesville Christian came from one of the school’s former teachers, Israel Munguia, and his wife, Robin. Israel spoke in Spanish while Robin translated his story of climbing a mountain in Mexico unprepared when he was younger. He spoke of the need for the graduates to prepare for the journey ahead but also to look back where they had been.
“You have to have the right perspective,” Robin said, translating Israel’s words to those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist Church.
The head of the school, Dr. Barry Redmond, praised the students for how they endured a strange final two years of high school. Students saw the COVID-19 pandemic cancel several of the normal rights of passage of high school students as well as complicating learning.
“It says these students were resilient, steadfast, and worked hard, kept hope and faith alive,” Redmond said.
Graduation looked no different than any other year with the exception of several people wearing masks, a small bit of normalcy to end their high school careers with friends and family.
“It’s been wonderful to be together,” Redmond said.
