Statesville Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards banquet

The Greater Statesville Chamber announced its annual meeting and awards banquet will be held on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center. The evening includes a networking reception, complete with complimentary local beer and wine, where members and guests can connect with influencers and political leaders in the area in a relaxed setting with a compelling keynote speaker and a celebration of award recipients.

“It’s our largest networking and recognition event of the year,” remarked Shannon Viera, president of the chamber. “The annual meeting brings small businesses, nonprofits, community partners and county leaders together into one room to celebrate and recognize the chamber’s year and the accomplishments of our community.

“It’s a fun event and opportunity to be with key decision makers all in one room. We will be inspired by the words of our keynote speaker, D. Craig Horn, who will set the tone for our year of business and community involvement.”

“This year we are pleased to have the Honorable D. Craig Horn to inspire us with his unique perspective. He has served in the military, worked in the highly competitive food distribution business, led in our state government for 10 years in the House of Representatives, and is now mayor of Weddington,” Viera said. “Having such a diverse perspective made Craig realize how integral our public education system is to our country’s economic success. It has become a passion. While in the N.C. General Assembly, Craig focused his time on the education system and education budgeting in our state. He is profoundly knowledgeable about the programs as well as the issues that face the No. 1 workforce development program in the state, our K-12 public school system. But it’s Craig’s passion for Winston Churchill that has provided him unique opportunities to study leadership and meet other great leaders. How many people can say they are friends with Winston Churchill’s granddaughters? Craig will share his perspective on ‘Building Community,/ and how we can all be involved in that effort.

“When we spoke with Craig via Zoom, he was dynamic and engaging. He’s one of those sage men you want to spend hours sitting with chatting,” said Viera. “He’s going to be a fantastic addition to the annual meeting. He is witty, charming and extremely knowledgeable.”

The chamber will be accepting nominations from member organizations for the annual awards in the following four categories:

Citizen of the Year

Business of the Year — Large 25+ employees

Business of the Year — Small

Community Impact Award (nonprofit)

Ambassador of the Year

“We hope everyone will come celebrate with us for an evening of community and good food and drink,” Viera concluded.

The chamber is also seeking sponsors for this event. Tickets and tables can be purchased at Statesvillechamber.org/annual-meeting or by calling 704-873-2892, ext. 0.