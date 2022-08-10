 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville Chamber president speaks to Fourth Creek Rotary Club

  • Updated
  • 0
081122-srl-news-rotary-p1

Shannon Viera, president and CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, speaks to Fourth Creek Rotary Club on Wednesday at its weekly meeting.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gay couple attacked, accused of having monkeypox in Washington D.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert