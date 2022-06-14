Statesville celebrates National Waste & Recycling Workers Week

National Waste & Recycling Workers Week is Friday but the celebration is week-long in Statesville.
The city is asking the community to join in the celebration by giving an extra wave when a sanitation truck goes by, leaving a cool beverage out for the workers or finding your own way to say “thank you” for all that these employees do to keep Statesville safe and clean.
Mayor Costi Kutteh issued a proclamation for the national observance, acknowledging the excellent work the Sanitation Division does year-round in all weather conditions. He also reminded the public to be careful when passing or traveling behind sanitation trucks.