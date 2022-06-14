 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville celebrates National Waste & Recycling Workers Week

  • Updated
  • 0

National Waste & Recycling Workers Week is Friday but the celebration is week-long in Statesville.

The city is asking the community to join in the celebration by giving an extra wave when a sanitation truck goes by, leaving a cool beverage out for the workers or finding your own way to say “thank you” for all that these employees do to keep Statesville safe and clean.

Mayor Costi Kutteh issued a proclamation for the national observance, acknowledging the excellent work the Sanitation Division does year-round in all weather conditions. He also reminded the public to be careful when passing or traveling behind sanitation trucks.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UK court says flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda can go ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert