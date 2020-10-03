 Skip to main content
Statesville Branch NAACP to hold virtual meeting
Statesville Branch NAACP to hold virtual meeting

The Statesville Branch of the NAACP will meet Oct. 11 to receive a report from the nominating committee concerning the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee.

This will be a virtual meeting. To take part, dial 805-706-4880 and use the online meeting ID: marlenebryansmith or join online at https://join.freeconferencecall.com/marlenebryansmith.

Branch elections are held every even numbered year.

Major items of business at the meeting will be a report from the nominating committee, receipt of nominations by petition, and election of the election supervisory committee.

Any member whose membership is current as of April 1, 2020, may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the executive committee. Anyone interested in running for office must present a petition signed by three members in good standing.

