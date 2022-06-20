Statesville Boy Scout Troop helps at shred event, roadside cleanup

Boy Scout Troop 609 of Statesville stays busy serving the community.

In April the troop participated in a community shredding event sponsored by Shred South and hosted by Randy Marion Ford. The troop assisted members of the community by unloading their sensitive documents that were to be shredded.

In May the troop participated in a roadside cleanup along Davie Avenue in Statesville. And in June the troop assisted the Foundation of Hope clothes closet. Scouts sorted, separated, organized and folded clothing that had been donated to the Foundation of Hope.

Troop 609 is chartered by First Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church of Statesville and was originally chartered in 1980. The troop meets at 7 p.m. Monday at its Scout hut at 2019 Davie Ave. Boys ages 11-17 are welcome to visit and join.

For information, email nctroop609@yahoo.com or call 704-876-3852.