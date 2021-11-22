Statesville Boy Scout Troop collects more than 340 pounds of food for ICM

Scouts BSA Troop 609 of Statesville recently collected more than 340 pounds of canned and nonperishable food items and donated them to Iredell Christian Ministries as part of Scouting for Food.
Scouting for Food is an ongoing annual program of the Boy Scouts of America, begun in 1985. The program involves collecting for local food banks. It is organized at the local level throughout the country. Scouting for Food is a project rooted in the very foundation of the scouting movement and its dedication to implement the scout slogan and do a good turn daily. Troop 609 has participated in Scouting for Food for more than 30 years.
Chartered in 1980, Troop 609 is sponsored by first ARP Church of Statesville and meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the troop’s scout hut located at 2019 Davie Ave. in Statesville. Troop 609 is open to young men ages 11-17. For more information about Troop 609, contact Jim Mixson at 704-876-3852 or email nctroop609@yahoo.com.