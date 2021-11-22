Statesville Boy Scout Troop collects more than 340 pounds of food for ICM

Scouts BSA Troop 609 of Statesville recently collected more than 340 pounds of canned and nonperishable food items and donated them to Iredell Christian Ministries as part of Scouting for Food.

Scouting for Food is an ongoing annual program of the Boy Scouts of America, begun in 1985. The program involves collecting for local food banks. It is organized at the local level throughout the country. Scouting for Food is a project rooted in the very foundation of the scouting movement and its dedication to implement the scout slogan and do a good turn daily. Troop 609 has participated in Scouting for Food for more than 30 years.