 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville Boy Scout Troop collects more than 340 pounds of food for ICM
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville Boy Scout Troop collects more than 340 pounds of food for ICM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SSF 2021.jpg

Scouts Nathan Rufty, left, and Noah Fox are pictured with some of the items donated to Iredell Christian Ministries.

 Photo used with permission

Scouts BSA Troop 609 of Statesville recently collected more than 340 pounds of canned and nonperishable food items and donated them to Iredell Christian Ministries as part of Scouting for Food.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scouting for Food is an ongoing annual program of the Boy Scouts of America, begun in 1985. The program involves collecting for local food banks. It is organized at the local level throughout the country. Scouting for Food is a project rooted in the very foundation of the scouting movement and its dedication to implement the scout slogan and do a good turn daily. Troop 609 has participated in Scouting for Food for more than 30 years.

Chartered in 1980, Troop 609 is sponsored by first ARP Church of Statesville and meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the troop’s scout hut located at 2019 Davie Ave. in Statesville. Troop 609 is open to young men ages 11-17. For more information about Troop 609, contact Jim Mixson at 704-876-3852 or email nctroop609@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polar bears frolic in central Canada

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert