Statesville Battalion Chief Joshua Smith completes International Professional Designation process

Statesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Smith has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing met Aug. 2 to confer the designation. Smith becomes one of only 1,755 CFOs worldwide.

The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.

Achieving this designation signifies Smith’s career commitment to the fire and emergency services.

This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. administers the Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org/credentialing.

Smith has 20 years of public safety experience concentrated in emergency services and community college adult education. He currently serves as a battalion chief for the city of Statesville and is the long-time Fire and Rescue Training Coordinator for Mitchell Community College.

Smith holds a master’s in public administration and a doctorate of curriculum design from Appalachian State University. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program and a credentialed Chief Fire Officer through Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Smith currently serves on the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission, North Carolina Fire and Rescue Certification Board, and Teachers and State Employee’s Retirement System Board.

Smith is married to his wife Ryan and has a son, Mitchell.