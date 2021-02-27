Statesville bars, restaurants welcome eased restrictions

Statesville is another step closer to returning to normalcy with Gov. Roy Cooper’s easing of restrictions on businesses in North Carolina. Cooper’s latest executive order eased restrictions on curfews as well as alcohol sales.

For Joe Bondi and the Red Buffalo Brewing Co., it’s a welcome change for bars as they had harsher restrictions than restaurants — and still do — under this and previous executive orders.

“It hurt everyone in the hospitality field. Places like us, that have live music and things like that, so going back to at least 11 o’clock is gonna help us tremendously, so obviously we’re looking forward to it,” Bondi said.

Now, Red Buffalo can stay open until 11 p.m., but alcohol sales cut off at 10 p.m. He said the latest executive order gets his business closer to normalcy, even if the order caps patrons at 30%. Restaurants can still operate at 50% capacity.

Red Buffalo Brewing has been a venue for locals to catch live music as well as ordering a drink, but with closing time previously coming at 10 p.m., and alcohol sales cut off at 9 p.m., the business wasn’t the same, Bondi said. The later curfew means people aren’t having to leave when previously, they might just be beginning their night.