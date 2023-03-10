Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Statesville bank Friday morning.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said the suspect indicated he had a gun and demanded money.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America, 1616 E. Broad St.

A man came into the bank and indicated he had a gun. After leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the area and was believed to be driving a 2010 to 2018 blue Toyota Prius.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was believed to be in his 40s and was wearing a blue surgical mask, eyeglasses, a tan or grey polo shirt with a collar and a black undershirt. He was wearing dark-colored pants.

Investigators were able to view the bank's surveillance footage and obtain photos of the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 704-878-3515.