Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School

Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon.

“It is the hope of the B2SB team that the community will be able to count on this free event for needed school supplies and resources each year,” Nicole Beam said, one of the event’s organizers. “We believe every child should have what they need to begin a successful school year. The goal of the B2SB is to help make this a possibility by alleviating some of the financial pressure that back-to-school shopping can create for families. We look forward to serving our community once again this year,” she said.

Beam said the event, which began in 2015, is organized by a leadership team from area UMC churches and community organizations and looks to serve close to 1,500 students this year. She said there are numerous area churches, community organizations, and volunteers that make the Back to School Bash possible.

Every child that is registered will receive a brand new pair of shoes, a book bag and school supplies. In addition, families are able to take advantage of free sports and kindergarten physicals offered by Kintegra Health and participating physicians. Families will receive a free hot dog lunch provided by Food Lion and Grill 4 God Ministries, as well as resources and information from a variety of community partners.

While registration has already been filled for this year’s event, donations are needed to help cover the cost of the shoes given to students. Beam said if someone wishes to donate, they can write a check to Broad Street United Methodist Church and indicate it is for the Back 2 School Bash. Checks can be sent to 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC, 28677.

For more information, go to https://www.b2sbiss.org/ or email issb2sb@gmail.com, or check on Facebook @ISSBack2SchoolBash.