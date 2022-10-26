Statesville attorney David Benbow recognized for five decades of service

The North Carolina State Bar recognized David Benbow’s five decades of law practice at a recent luncheon, giving the Statesville attorney time to reflect on those years.

“I have been blessed to be able to help my clients solve difficult problems day in and day out for over 12,000 work days and approximately 1,000 Saturdays,” Benbow said.

When asked what advice he would give younger lawyers from that time, he said to be honest in everything they do. He himself gave an honest answer as he looks toward his eventual retirement.

“Willie Mays said that he loved baseball so much, that he would have played for free. I do love practicing law, but Willie Mays said that after he had retired,” Benbow said. “Thank you to my clients for making my 50 years of practicing law possible.”

Benbow grew up in Statesville and graduated from Statesville High School before going on to graduate from the University of North Carolina. He would later graduate from UNC’s law school in 1972 and soon began his work in the law profession. He is a senior partner at Benbow, Davidson & Martin in Statesville. In 2021, he won the North Carolina Bar Association Citizen Lawyer Award.

Benbow’s decades-long resume in the legal world is obviously part of why he was selected, but also because of his volunteering and time in the military. He enlisted in the Army in 1967 after earning his economics degree from UNC (and later his law degree in 1972) and then served for 17 months in the Second Infantry Division. His unit was involved in several firefights along the demilitarized zone in Korea.

He would later help unite soldiers who also served in what has been referred to as the Second Korean War 1966-69 with a trio of reunions. One of those would lead to another veteran sharing a declassified document about both Agent Orange and Agent Blue use in Korea, which led to Benbow’s work to help convince the House Veterans Affairs Committee to hold a hearing on the issue as those and other herbicides caused major health problems to soldiers and citizens who were exposed. The hearings would lead to better care and benefits for veterans.

But Benbow’s legal acumen would help serve Iredell County directly when he and other lawyers in the area to stop a hazardous waste incinerator being built in Iredell County with a host of legal tools. He also advised North Iredell Raiders Capital Improvements Club on the nature of gambling laws with a reverse raffle, which raises money for the school’s capital improvement projects.

In 1972, he began practicing law in Graham. In 1975, he returned to Statesville and started a general trial practice and has been serving this community ever since. He is now the senior partner of Benbow, Davidson, and Martin, with offices in Statesville and Taylorsville.